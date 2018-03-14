May to Outline British Response to Attack on Former Spy

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to outline Wednesday how her government plans to respond to the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

She had given Russia until midnight Tuesday to explain how a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union was used in the March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the southern city of Salisbury.

The Russian government rejects any blame and did not comply with May's demand, a result she said would result in "extensive" retaliatory action.

Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday it would in turn retaliate for any sanctions Britain imposes in connection with the attack.

"Any threats will not remain unanswered," a ministry statement said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted Russia would only cooperate with a British investigation if it gets samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used. But Lavrov said requests for the samples had been rejected, which he said violates the Chemical Weapons Convention. The convention prohibits the production of chemical weapons.

Britain’s immediate response will likely be to expel some Russian embassy staff, said analyst Ian Bond, director of foreign affairs at the Center for European Reform

"Getting rid of some identified intelligence officers in the Russian embassy. More importantly perhaps, we have a certain amount of financial leverage against those in [Russian President] Putin’s circle, who have property or other assets in the U.K," Bond said.

Other options being considered include boycotting the football World Cup in Russia this year and banning Kremlin state media, such as broadcaster Russia Today.

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged British evidence that the Russians may have been responsible, but he stopped short of blaming Moscow "until we get the facts straight."

"It sounds to me like it would be Russia based on all the evidence they have," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

Trump spoke by phone Tuesday with Prime Minister May, and the White House said he agreed that Russia "must provide unambiguous answers" about how the weapon ended up being used in Britain. They also agreed on "the need for consequences" for those responsible for the attack.

Investigators said Skripal and his daughter, who arrived from Russia the day before, drove to a shopping center in Salisbury, where they had a drink at a pub and dinner at a restaurant. About a half hour later, emergency personnel were called to assist the two, who were found in "extremely serious condition" on a bench near the shopping center. They remain hospitalized, as does the police officer who was first on the scene.

On Monday, May told lawmakers the substance used to poison the Skripals belonged to a group of military-grade nerve agents known as "Novichock."