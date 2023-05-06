Britain’s King Charles Crowned in Lavish Coronation Ceremony

Britain’s King Charles was crowned Saturday in Westminster Abbey, like so many of the country’s monarchs before him. The last coronation was 70 years ago when Charles’ mother, Elizabeth, was crowned.



The lavish affair was awash in robed clergy, prayers, majestic music and the high-pitched singing voices of young boys and girls.

The coronation is a weekend-long affair with many activities planned. While it is reported to be a scaled back version of what was originally planned, it is still believed to carry a multi-million-dollar price tag for the British taxpayers.



Charles is the first monarch to pray aloud at his coronation. His prayer said in part: “Grant that I may be a blessing to all thy children, of every faith and belief, that together we may discover the ways of gentleness and be led into the paths of peace.”

Millions of people around the world were able to witness the coronation on television and the internet.

One of the questions on many minds was the role Charles’ son Harry would have in the ceremony. Harry walked in with other royals and sat with them shortly before the ceremony began.

Harry and the royal family have been on shaky terms since Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle revealed more about the inner workings of the royal family than many in the family would have liked.

Harry’s brother William, the Prince of Wales, participated in the ceremony. After Charles was crowned, William knelt before his father and pledged his loyalty to him.

Charles’ crown was a solid gold 2.2 kg (5 lbs.) crown, decorated with precious jewels. The crown was first used in the coronation of King Charles II in 1661.



He wore another crown by the end of the coronation, that has been regularly worn by his predecessors for official occasions.



Camilla was also crowned at the ceremony. She curtsied before the king after being crowned.

However, not everyone is happy about the lavish display of wealth of the coronation. There is growing grumbling, especially among Britain’s younger citizens, that the monarchy has outgrown its usefulness and relevancy. Some people in the cheering crowd were no doubt jeering the occasion.

Photo Gallery: King Charles III's Coronation Saturday is coronation day for Britain's King Charles III and his second wife, Queen Consort Camilla. It is the first British coronation spectacular in 70 years. Queen Elizabeth II was the last British monarch to be crowned. Charles, 74, became king the moment his mother died in September.

All the British monarchs have been crowned in Westminster since 1066. Other royals, politicians, dignitaries, entertainers and artists from around the world were invited to the coronation. U.S. first lady Jill Biden walked into Westminster with the first lady of Ukraine.

Sweeping television coverage of the abbey before the ceremony began showed some guests in a variety of dress, including caftans and kilts.

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey was a combination of the old traditions and new innovations.

New music from famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber was part of the program, and a gospel choir performed.

After the ceremony, Charles and Camilla returned to Buckingham Palace where the couple will make a traditional balcony appearance.

British police say that 11,000 officers will be on duty throughout the day.