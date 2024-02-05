Britain's King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Buckingham Palace Reports

Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

Charles, 75, had spent three nights in hospital last month after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, when a separate issue of concern was noted. The palace said that tests had identified a form of cancer.

The palace did not give any details about Charles' cancer but a royal source said that it was not prostate.

