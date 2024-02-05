Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Britain's King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Buckingham Palace Reports

FILE - Britain's King Charles poses for a photo during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace, in London, Dec. 7, 2023.
FILE - Britain's King Charles poses for a photo during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace, in London, Dec. 7, 2023.
LONDON — 

Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

Charles, 75, had spent three nights in hospital last month after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, when a separate issue of concern was noted. The palace said that tests had identified a form of cancer.

The palace did not give any details about Charles' cancer but a royal source said that it was not prostate.

  • 16x9 Image

    Reuters

    Reuters is a news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. One of the world's largest wire services, it provides financial news as well as international coverage in over 16 languages to more than 1000 newspapers and 750 broadcasters around the globe.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG