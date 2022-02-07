Britain’s NHS Wants People to Stop Delaying Medical Appointments 

Britain’s health secretary says he wants the people who have delayed their non-COVID medical appointments to come back to the National Health Service.

Sajid Javid told Sky News, “I want them all to come back because I want them to know the NHS is there, it’s open for them.”

Javid said the NHS estimates between 8 to 9 million people “stayed away from NHS because they were asked to,” as healthcare workers dealt with COVID patients. Now, however, the health secretary said, the NHS is ready to deal with the backlog.

He said a new online service will allow patients to see where they are on a waiting list and that billions of pounds are being invested “to get through the COVID backlog.”

South Korean public health officials have reported the country’s tally of COVID infections passed the one-million-mark Sunday. Authorities also reported a record 38,691 new infections Sunday.

Australia said Monday it is opening its borders and it ready to welcome vaccinated travelers from around the world, beginning February 21. "If you're double-vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. The country’s closed border policy has put a strain on the country’s tourism industry.

American figure skater Vincent Zhou tested positive Monday for COVID. He is scheduled to compete Tuesday. He will be tested again before the short program, but if he continues to test positive, he will not be allowed to skate.

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Monday that there are more than 395 million global COVID infections and nearly 6 million global COVID deaths. The center said more than 10 billion COVID vaccines have been administered.