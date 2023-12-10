Britain Says Russian Missile Launch in Ukraine Failed 

The British Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence update on Ukraine that Russia has “almost certainly been stockpiling” air-launched cruise missiles or ALCMs for use in its winter campaign against Ukraine.

The missiles were used on December 7, the ministry said, in a “major wave of strikes” aimed at Kyiv and central Ukraine.

While the British ministry says the December launch of the missiles was “probably” designed to degrade Ukraine's energy infrastructure, initial reports indicate that Ukraine successfully intercepted most of them.

The damage from the ALCMs was apparently minimal, according to the British report, but one civilian was killed in the strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is making his first trip to Latin America. He is set to attend the swearing-in Sunday of Javier Milei, Argentina's new president.