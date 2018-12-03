Accessibility links

UK's May Says She'll Still Have Job After Big Brexit Vote

  • Associated Press
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to make a statement in Parliament in London, Dec. 3, 2018.

LONDON — 

British Prime Minister Theresa May has brushed aside questions about whether she will resign if her Brexit deal is rejected by Parliament, saying she's confident she'll still have a job after the crucial vote.

May is battling to persuade lawmakers to support the divorce agreement between Britain and the European Union in a December 11 vote. Opposition parties say they will vote against it, as do dozens of lawmakers from May's Conservatives.

Defeat could topple the prime minister or her government.

May said Monday that “I will still have a job in two weeks' time.”

She told broadcaster ITV that “my job is making sure that we do what the public asked us to: We leave the EU but we do it in a way that is good for them.”

