UK's May to Face Angry Lawmakers over Syria Airstrikes

British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, March 23, 2018.
LONDON — 

Prime Minister Theresa May is set to face British lawmakers to explain her decision to launch airstrikes against Syria without a vote in Parliament.

Britain, the United States and France hit targets in Syria Saturday in response to a reported chemical attack in Douma.

Parliament returns Monday after a spring break, and was not consulted about the action. The government is not legally bound to seek Parliament's approval for military strikes, though it is customary to do so.

This map shows the location of targets for the April 14, 2018 strikes by Britain, France and the U.S. against Syria chemical weapons facilities.
May plans to tell lawmakers that the airstrikes were "in Britain's national interest,'' were carried out to stop further suffering from chemical weapons attacks and had broad international support.

The government says it will seek an emergency parliamentary debate on the airstrikes Monday, though that is unlikely to satisfy angry opposition lawmakers.

