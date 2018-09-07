British Airways Hack Affects 380,000 Customers

The data of hundreds of thousands of British Airways customers has been hacked.

The carrier revealed late Thursday that the personal and financial details of 380,000 customers who used the company's website and mobile phone app to book flights between August 21 and September 5 had been compromised.

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz said the hack was a "very sophisticated, malicious, criminal attack on our website."

Cruz said British Airways has garnered all its resources to communicate with its customers and to make sure "we can help to protect their data."

"We will compensate them for any financial hardship that they may have suffered," said Cruz.

The airline took out full page ads Friday in British newspapers that said "I'm sorry."

British Airways said in a statement, "British Airways is communicating with affected customers and we advise any customers who believe they may have been affected by this incident to contact their banks or credit card providers and follow their recommended advice."

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said: "We are aware of the reports and the National Cyber Security Center and the National Crime Agency are working to better understand what has happened."