British Banker's Appeal Denied in Hong Kong Double Murder

A Hong Kong court has rejected an appeal by a former British banker jailed for life for murdering two women.

Rurik Jutting, 32, a former Bank of America employee, denied killing two Indonesian women in 2014 on the grounds of diminished responsibility because of alcohol and drug abuse and sexual disorders.

A jury found Jutting guilty at his 2016 trial of the brutal killings of Seneng Mujiasih, 26, and Sumarti Ningsih, 23.

Jutting spent days torturing one of the victims while on a cocaine-fueled binge before stuffing her body into a suitcase left on his apartment balcony.

He killed the second victim three days later because she wouldn’t stop calling for help after entering his luxury apartment in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district.

Jutting’s lawyer Gerard McCoy argued at the appeal that the judge did not properly direct the jury on his client’s mental state at the time of the killings.

Jutting can still appeal to Hong Kong’s highest court, the Court of Final Appeal.