British Banker Convicted of Double Murder in Hong Kong to Appeal

A British banker convicted last year for the gruesome murders of two Indonesian women is planning to appeal his life sentence.

The lawyer for Rurik Jutting says a hearing on his client's appeal has been scheduled for December 12.

A jury found Jutting guilty of the 2014 murders of Sumarti Ningsih and Seneng Mujiasih in his luxury apartment. Jurors were shown graphic video Jutting took on his cellphone of him torturing Sumarti and snorting cocaine. The body of one of the murdered women was discovered stuffed in a suitcase.

The court rejected Jutting's attempt to plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility from alcohol and drug abuse, and sexual disorders.

Jutting's lawyer says the appeal focuses on the directions given to the jury by the deputy judge.