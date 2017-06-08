British Election Results Expected Friday

Voters in Britain cast ballots Thursday for the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament, in a snap election called in an effort to solidify support for the ruling party ahead of negotiations to exit the European Union.

Thursday's weather was rainy and windy, but experts said that was unlikely to keep voters away from the polls.

While the upcoming Brexit process was the catalyst for the vote, British citizens may be more concerned with security after recent terror attacks in both London and Manchester that killed a total of 30 people and injured dozens more.

Earlier Thursday, police closed off an area near the Charing Cross subway station due to a suspicious package. The area is a major crossroads for locals and tourists alike. The Metropolitan Police later said the package turned out to be no threat.

Polls in Britain closed late Thursday night, and results of the vote for the 650 seats were expected early Friday morning.

When Prime Minister Theresa May called the election, her Conservative Party held a huge lead in public opinion polls along with its slim majority in parliament. That support has dwindled in the past few months, but polls just ahead of Thursday's voting still showed the party leading the main opposition Labour Party.