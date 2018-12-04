British MPs Find May Government in Contempt Over Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government has been found in contempt of Parliament for refusing to disclose the legal reasoning behind her Brexit plan — a close but resounding loss at the beginning of a five-day parliamentary debate over the merits of the agreement that could make or break her leadership.

The Commons voted 311 to 293 to support the motion. May's Conservative Party government vowed to release the legal advice Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, May's government was dealt another blow when a top European Union legal official advised that Britain could halt its exit plan and remain in the EU without the consent of other member states, significantly easing the process of halting Brexit.