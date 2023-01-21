British PM Fined for Not Wearing a Seat Belt

Britain’s prime minister has been fined for not wearing a seat belt while taping a social media clip in the back of a car in northwest England.

When Rishi Sunak uploaded the video to Instagram, his error was widely noticed.

Viewers complained to Lancashire police.

Lancashire police said Friday, “After looking into this matter, we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”

A Sunak spokesperson said the prime minister has apologized for his “brief error of judgment” and he urges everyone to wear a seat belt.

This is not the prime minister’s first encounter with the law. In 2020, when he was the finance minister, Sundak, along with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were fined for breaking COVID-lockdown rules.

Failure to wear a seat belt in Britain carries a fine of up to $620.