British PM Johnson Apologizes Over Attending Illegal Parties During COVID Lockdowns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a “wholehearted” apology Tuesday for attending parties that were banned during COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, he did say he didn’t know he was breaking the rules.

Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have been under investigation for 12 parties at both 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, some of which were attended by the ministers and their staff.

Police said some 50 people could face fines or other penalties over the parties.

The political opposition in Britain has called for Johnson’s resignation over the scandal. This week, there will be a parliamentary debate and vote on whether to censure Johnson.

Johnson previously apologized over one incident saying he thought it was a work event.

The parties were held during 2020 and 2021, according to news reports.

One event captured in a photo published by the BBC, shows Johnson and others gathered at the Downing Street garden drinking wine in May 2020 when other Brits were not allowed leave their homes without a reason, and outdoor gatherings were limited to two for exercise.

Investigations into other parties could lead to more fines for Johnson, which could lead to more pressure on him from his own party.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.