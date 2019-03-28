British PM Re-Attempts to Win Parliamentary Support for Her Brexit Plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May is making one final push to convince enough lawmakers to approve her deal for the country's planned split with the European Union.

The future of Brexit became more uncertain than ever Wednesday after Parliament turned down 16 different alternatives to Prime Minister May's deal for Britain to split from the EU. Negotiators reduced that number down to eight, which were brought to votes. The options included keeping Britain in a customs union with the EU, and one that would have put the question of leaving the EU to another voter referendum.

All final eight ideas were rejected, although the idea of entering into a customs union came closest to winning majority support. Another proposal, holding a second Brexit referendum, also garnered a great deal of support.

The House of Commons took over Brexit planning from Prime Minister May after she tried and failed twice to pass her deal. The contention over May’s plan centers on trade and the border crossing between EU member Ireland and British-controlled Northern Ireland, which local residents routinely cross daily without stopping.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party is staunchly opposed to the plan.

The EU has given Britain until April 12 to let members know what it plans to do, or it would leave the EU with no exit plan in place, which could lead to economic chaos.

Stephen Barclay, Britain's Brexit secretary, said the fact that eight different proposals failed is another sign that May's plan "was the best option."

May said Wednesday she would step down as prime minister "earlier than I intended" if lawmakers adopt the plan she negotiated with the European Union.

"I know there is a desire for a new approach and new leadership in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, and I won't stand in the way of that," she said Wednesday.

Britons voted nearly three years ago to leave the EU. But as last week's scheduled departure date grew near, so did turmoil over terms of the deal May negotiated with EU leaders.

Pro-Brexit members of her Conservative Party had called for her resignation, but until Wednesday she has resisted.

"It is my sense of responsibility and duty that has meant I have kept working to ensure Brexit is delivered," she said.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn contends May was "unable to compromise and unable to reunite the country." He said May must "either listen and change course or go."