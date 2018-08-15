British Police 'Satisfied' They Know Identity of Car Attack Suspect

British counterterrorism police say they believe they know the identity of the man they arrested Tuesday after he crashed a car into a group of pedestrians and cyclists outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Authorities have not publicly identified the man, saying only he is a 29-year-old British national who is originally from Sudan.

He is being held on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act as well as attempted murder.

Police said Wednesday the priority for investigators remains figuring out the motivation behind the incident that injured three people. Two of those hurt were taken to the hospital for treatment, but both have since been released.

Officers have completed searches at two sites in Birmingham and one in Nottingham, and another search was ongoing Wednesday at another address in Birmingham.

London Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told reporters on Tuesday that based on what authorities knew about the suspect so far it did not appear that he was someone previously known to British counterterror or intelligence agencies.

Prime Minister Theresa May wrote in a post on Twitter, "My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response."

President Donald Trump also reacted to the incident on Twitter, saying: "Another terrorist attack in London... These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!"

Last year, a man drove a car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge, killing four people there before stabbing to death a police officer outside parliament. Police shot that attacker dead.