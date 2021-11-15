British Police Treating Taxi Blast as 'Terrorist Incident'

Police in Britain said Monday an explosion in a taxi outside a hospital in the city of Liverpool is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Authorities told reporters that the passenger in the taxi was carrying an improvised explosive device and asked to be taken to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, but that a motive or what caused the device to explode was not clear.

The passenger died in the blast, and police said Monday they believe they know his identity.

Since the explosion, police have arrested four other men in connection with the investigation.

The explosion injured the taxi driver, who received medical treatment but has been released.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters