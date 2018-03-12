British PM to Speak About Poisoning of Former Russian Spy

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to speak Monday about the poisoning of a Russian spy amid speculation that she will blame Russia for the attack.

After chairing a meeting of the government's national security council, during which she was briefed on the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, May will address the House of Commons.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said Monday that Britain must clarify its position on the poisoning before Russia will agree to speak about it.

"Sort things out from your side and then we will discuss this with you," the president said in response to a question from a BBC journalist, Interfax news agency reported.

The Kremlin has denied allegations of any involvement in the attack, and had previously said it should have nothing to do with the investigation, as the victim worked for British intelligence and the attack occurred on British soil.

May had previously declined to comment on whether Russia could be blamed for last month's attack, but has promised an "appropriate" response.

British health officials said Sunday that traces of a nerve agent used in the suspected attempted murder in Salisbury were found in a pub and restaurant the pair visited, but that the risk to public health remains low.

Health officials said those who visited the Mill pub and Zizzi restaurant in Salisbury, southwest England on March 4 and March 5 should take "simple" precautions, including washing their clothes.

"While there is no immediate health risk to anyone who may have been in either of these locations, it is possible, but unlikely, that any of the substance which has come into contact with clothing or belongings could still be present in minute amounts and therefore contaminate your skin. Over time, repeated skin contact with contaminated items may pose a small risk to health," a statement released by Public Health England read.

Hospital officials in Salisbury said there is no evidence of a wider attack on the town, aside from three people who have been hospitalized since the attack on Skripal and his daughter.

Police have not publicly talked about the nerve agent that poisoned Skripal or who might have been responsible.



Skripal served in Russia's military intelligence agency, GRU, and was exchanged in a spy swap in 2010 on the runway at Vienna's airport.

After serving four years in prison in Russia for spying for Britain's espionage service, MI6, Skripal was one of four Russian double agents exchanged for 10 Russians expelled from the United States.