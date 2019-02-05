Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

British Royal Kate Shares Family Photo on School Visit

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge shares a picture of her family with children at the Lavender Primary School, London, Feb. 5, 2019, in support of Place2Be Children's Mental Health Week.

LONDON — 

Prince William's wife Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, went back to the classroom on Tuesday, chatting with pupils and sharing a family photograph on a school visit as part of her work in promoting children's mental wellbeing.

In a classroom at London's Lavender Primary School, Kate took part in a "show and tell" session with young students, taking out a picture of her with her husband and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

"These are my children and this is my husband," Kate, who married William in 2011, told the pupils as she showed them the photo, which the couple used as the image for their Christmas card.

"We like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family and that makes me feel happy."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets pupils at Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be Children's Mental Health Week 2019 on Feb. 5, 2019 in London, Britain.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets pupils at Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be Children's Mental Health Week 2019 on Feb. 5, 2019 in London, Britain.

The duchess, who is patron of children's mental health charity Place2Be, has been long been vocal about children's mental wellbeing. In 2016, together with William and his brother Prince Harry, she kickstarted a campaign aimed at tackling the stigma surrounding mental illness.

On the visit where she was greeted by singing pupils on arrival, Kate met teachers and students participating in Children's Mental Health Week activities and also watched the school's Daily Mile challenge, which aims to promote being active.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG