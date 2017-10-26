Builder Arrested in Fatal Collapse in Mexican Earthquake

Authorities in Mexico City have arrested the builder of an apartment building that collapsed during the magnitude 7.1 earthquake on September 19 that killed 369 people — 228 of them in the capital.

The unidentified man was charged Thursday with negligent homicide in the deaths of two women who died in that collapse.

Most of the buildings that fell were built decades ago under looser building codes, but the one built by the arrested man was new.

Mexico City's chief prosecutor, Edmundo Garrido, said Thursday an investigation revealed that the building's foundations were inadequate to support the structure and the blueprints did not match structural calculations submitted as part of the permitting process.

Garrido said more arrests were expected.