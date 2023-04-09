Building Collapses in Marseille, France

A residential building in Marseille collapsed Sunday. Emergency workers are looking for victims. At least six people were injured.

Officials say an explosion was heard, but it is not immediately clear if an explosion caused the building to collapse or if the collapse resulted in an explosion.

A fire, however, erupted on the site after the building fell.

“We’re trying to drown the fire while preserving the lives of eventual victims under the rubble,” Lionel Mathieu, commander of the Marseille fire brigade, said.

Two buildings near the downed structure have also partially collapsed.

