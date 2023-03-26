Accessibility links

Burhan Says Sudan's Army Will Be Under Leadership of Civilian Government 

FILE - Deputy head of Sudan's sovereign council General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo speaks during a press conference at Rapid Support Forces head quarter in Khartoum, Sudan, Feb. 19, 2023.

Sudan's leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Sunday that the country's army will be brought under the leadership of a new civilian government.

Speaking before a session for security and army reforms in Khartoum Burhan said his country will build a military force that will not intervene in politics and will be trusted by the Sudanese people in building a modern and democratic state.

More than a year after the military took power in a coup, the military and its former civilian partners and other political forces have agreed on a framework to form a new transitional government and write a new constitution to be announced next month.

