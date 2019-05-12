Burkina Faso: 6 Killed in Catholic Church Attack

VOA Africa's Bagassi Koura contributed to this report.

Gunmen killed six people attending mass at the Catholic Church of Dablo in northern Burkina Faso Sunday morning, officials and witnesses said.

The priest and five churchgoers were among the victims, a witness told VOA Africa.

"They were about forty on motorcycles," the witness said of the attackers. "They made everyone lie down, executed 5 before torching the church."

The attackers set parts of the church and nearby shops on fire before fleeing the scene roughly an hour and a half after they arrived. Multiple injuries have been reported.

Last week, gunman killed five people in a Protestant church in the small northern town of Silgadji.