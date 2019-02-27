Accessibility links
Middle East
At Least 25 Killed in Locomotive Crash, Fire at Egypt's Central Cairo Station
February 27, 2019 10:08 AM
Hamada Elrasam
Diaa Bekheet
At least 25 people were killed and dozens injured after a locomotive crashed into a platform at high speed at Cairo's main railway station on Wednesday, causing its fuel tank to explode.
1
Policemen guard the accident site as investigators arrive to inspect the scene for clues on why the locomotive, which crashed at high speed, failed to stop. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
2
Passengers take photos of the locomotive wreck. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
3
Officials stand next to the burned wreckage of a locomotive after the crash at Cairo’s main railway station. The crash set off a massive explosion when the locomotive’s fuel tank exploded. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
4
Passengers’ burned clothing and other belongings litter the platform after the crash, Feb. 27, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
At Least 25 Killed in Locomotive Crash, Fire at Egypt's Central Cairo Station
