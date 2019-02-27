Accessibility links

At Least 25 Killed in Locomotive Crash, Fire at Egypt's Central Cairo Station

At least 25 people were killed and dozens injured after a locomotive crashed into a platform at high speed at Cairo's main railway station on Wednesday, causing its fuel tank to explode.
Policemen guard the accident site as investigators arrive to inspect the scene for clues on why the locomotive, which crashed at high speed, failed to stop. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Passengers take photos of the locomotive wreck. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Officials stand next to the burned wreckage of a locomotive after the crash at Cairo’s main railway station. The crash set off a massive explosion when the locomotive’s fuel tank exploded. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Passengers’ burned clothing and other belongings litter the platform after the crash, Feb. 27, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
