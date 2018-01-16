California Couple Jailed for Allegedly Torturing Their Children

Two people are under arrest east of Los Angeles after police found 12 of their children allegedly held captive in their home in filthy conditions.

The couple, David and Louise Turpin, are being held on $9 million bail while police investigate charges of torture and child endangerment.

Police said they were alerted to the situation in the house in Perris, California, by a 17-year-old girl who escaped and called them on a cellphone.

The officers say the teenager was so malnourished, she looked like a 10-year-old child. The other people in the house ranged in age from 2 to 29 years old.

Police say some of the children were shackled to beds with chains and padlocks.

Officers describe the house as dark and foul-smelling; the children were dirty and appeared to be starving.

David and Louise Turpin ran a day school out of their home and were beset with financial problems in recent years, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

A police statement said the parents did not give any logical reason why their children were being held in such appalling conditions.