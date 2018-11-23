California Fire Almost Completely Contained; Toll at 84

Authorities in Northern California say the “Camp Fire,” which has killed 84 people since it began two weeks ago, is almost completely contained.

Another three people died in a second major blaze that struck Malibu in southern California.

The number of people listed as unaccounted for in the deadliest and most destructive fire in the state’s history stands at more than 563.

Authorities have refrained from publicly estimating how many of the missing might have perished, but some who lived through the blaze have said the number will keep rising.

Rain that fell Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon helped the firefighters but complicated the search for human remains in the debris of about 13,000 homes left by the fire.

In the north, the Camp Fire has scorched nearly 62,000 hectares of land and destroyed more than 13,600 homes since it broke out on Nov. 8.