California Pledges to Make Electricity 100 Percent Clean by 2045

California plans to obtain all of its electricity from clean energy sources by 2045 under legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday.



Senate Bill 100 requires the state to get its energy from clean sources such as solar, wind and hydropower, and eliminate fossil fuels from its electric grid.



When the law takes effect in January, California and Hawaii will be the only two states to have pledged to eliminate fossil fuels as a source of electricity by that date.



Brown also announced plans for a carbon neutral bill, mandating that the state remove as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as it emits by 2045.



Brown's actions come ahead of a global climate change summit beginning Wednesday in San Francisco.