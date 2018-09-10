Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

California Pledges to Make Electricity 100 Percent Clean by 2045

  • VOA News
Gov. Jerry Brown signs a copy of the environmental measure SB100 as the bill's author, state Sen. Kevin de Leon (R) holds a copy of the bill, Sept. 10, 2018, in Sacramento, California.

See comments

California plans to obtain all of its electricity from clean energy sources by 2045 under legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday.

Senate Bill 100 requires the state to get its energy from clean sources such as solar, wind and hydropower, and eliminate fossil fuels from its electric grid.

When the law takes effect in January, California and Hawaii will be the only two states to have pledged to eliminate fossil fuels as a source of electricity by that date.

Brown also announced plans for a carbon neutral bill, mandating that the state remove as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as it emits by 2045.

Brown's actions come ahead of a global climate change summit beginning Wednesday in San Francisco.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG