California's Sierra Nevada Likely to Get 3 Meters of Snow From Blizzard

At least nine Lake Tahoe ski resorts closed and visitors to Yosemite National Park were told to leave urgently Friday as California's most powerful storm of the season bore down on the Sierra Nevada, where residents were urged to take shelter as they prepared for up to 3 meters (10 feet) of snow in some areas.

The storm began barreling into the region on Thursday, with the biggest effects expected to close major highways and trigger power outages Friday afternoon into Saturday. A blizzard warning through Sunday morning covers a 482-kilometer (300-mile) stretch from north of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park.

"Your safe travel window is over in the Sierra," the National Weather Service in Reno posted Thursday morning on social media. "Best to hunker down where you are."

Meteorologists predicted as much as 3 meters (10 feet) of snow was possible in the mountains around Lake Tahoe by the weekend, with 0.9 to 1.8 meters (3 to 6 feet) in the communities on the lake's shores and more than 30 centimeters (a foot) possible in the valleys on the eastern front of the Sierra Nevada, including Reno.

Winds were expected to gust in excess of 185 kph (115 mph) over Sierra ridgetops and 113 kph (70 mph) at lower elevations.

"This will be a legitimate blizzard," UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said during an online briefing Thursday. "Really true blizzard conditions with multiple feet of snow and very strong winds, the potential for power outages and the fact that roads probably aren't going to be cleared as quickly or as effectively as they normally would be even during a significant winter storm."

Backcountry avalanche warnings were in place around Lake Tahoe and areas around Yosemite National Park stretching down to Mammoth Lakes.

At Yosemite National Park, visitors were told to leave the park as soon as possible — no later than noon Friday. The park is closed at least through noon Sunday, with the possibility the closure could be extended, park officials said on social media.

At least nine Lake Tahoe ski resorts announced on their websites or social media that they were remaining closed Friday because of the conditions.

Extreme weather continues to affect the ski industry, as U.S. ski areas could lose around $1 billion annually in coming years because of a changing climate, a new study found.

The California Highway Patrol imposed travel restrictions on a long stretch of Interstate 80 between Reno and Sacramento, requiring drivers to put chains on their tires.

On the bright side, California water officials said the storm should provide a much needed shot in the arm to the Sierra snowpack, which is vital to the state's water supplies and sits well below normal so far this season. The snowpack stood at 80% of average to date but only 70% of the typical April 1 peak, California Department of Water resources officials said Thursday.

"The results today show just how critical this upcoming month is going to be in terms of our water supply outlook for the upcoming year," hydrometeorologist Angelique Fabbiani-Leon said during a briefing at Phillips Station, a snowpack-measuring location south of Lake Tahoe.