At Least 5 Killed in Shooting Near California Elementary School

At least five people have been killed and two children injured in a shooting that began in a home and ended at an elementary school in northern California on Tuesday.

The shooter was killed by police, according to local officials.

At least seven victims, whose conditions have not yet been released, were admitted to the hospital.

Local reports say multiple shots were fired around Rancho Tehama Elementary School around 8 a.m. - one of multiple scenes in the area being investigated by police.

The gunman was "randomly picking targets," Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told reporters.

One child was shot at the elementary school, and another in a truck with a woman who was also wounded, Johnston said.

Local resident Brian Flint told reporters his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, was the gunman. Flint said his roommate was among the dead, after the shooter stole his truck. Flint says he and his roommate told authorities that "Kevin" had been acting crazy and threatening them.