Cameroon Blast Kills At Least One Person During Youth Day Event

Nkambe, Cameroon
Nkambe, Cameroon

Cameroon officials say at least one person has died and dozens more, including children, were injured in an explosion Sunday in the country’s restive English-speaking Northwest region.

The blast happened during a children’s Youth Day celebration in Nkambe.

Cameroon has experienced renewed separatist attacks that have claimed several dozen civilians in recent weeks.

The separatist conflict broke out in 2016 when Anglophone Cameroonians protested discrimination by the Francophone majority.

The United Nations says more than 6,000 people have been killed and the unrest has deprived 600,000 children of education.

    VOA News

    The Voice of America provides news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of over 326 million people. Stories with the VOA News byline are the work of multiple VOA journalists and may contain information from wire service reports.

