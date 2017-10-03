Accessibility links

Campaign Tackles Baby-killing Ritual in Nigeria

Steven Ajayi takes care of 119 children who live at the Vine Heritage Home in Nigeria, a shelter he opened in 2004 for children who have been branded as evil in their communities.
Gift, 2 years old, was condemned by her community when her mother died shortly after childbirth. Among some clans of the Bassa Komo people in Nigeria is a traditional belief that children who lost their mother during or shortly after children are evil.
Steven Olusola Ajayi, a Christian missionary, rescues children from communities that practice ritual infanticide, or killing babies that are perceived to be evil.
The Vine Heritage Home Foundation opened in 2004 in the outskirts of the Nigerian capital of Abuja as a shelter for so-called “evil children.”
The babies in the Vine Heritage Home Foundation in Nigeria have all been branded evil by their native communities.
