Can You Pass This US Civics Test?

About half of Americans don't know that John Roberts is the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Twenty-three percent believe Ruth Bader Ginsberg presides over the high court and 16% think it's Clarence Thomas.

A study of 1000 people conducted by the American Bar Association (ABA) found those gaps in Americans’ knowledge of history and government.

On the upside, while many Americans might not know that Roberts is the highest-ranking judge in the United States, 95% of the people surveyed are aware that the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land.