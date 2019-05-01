Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
All About America

Can You Pass This US Civics Test?

A man holds a American flag as supporters of President Donald Trump take part in the pledge as they stand in line for his rally outside the El Paso County Coliseum, Feb. 11, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Photo: AP

See comments

About half of Americans don't know that John Roberts is the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Twenty-three percent believe Ruth Bader Ginsberg presides over the high court and 16% think it's Clarence Thomas.

A study of 1000 people conducted by the American Bar Association (ABA) found those gaps in Americans’ knowledge of history and government.

On the upside, while many Americans might not know that Roberts is the highest-ranking judge in the United States, 95% of the people surveyed are aware that the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Chief Justice John Roberts during a formal group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Chief Justice John Roberts during a formal group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018.

Almost 1 in 5 people think the Declaration of Independence contains the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The right answer is that the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution make up the Bill of Rights. Three-fourths of Americans gave the correct response.

The Bill of Rights places specific limits on governmental power and protects certain individual liberties, including freedom of religion, speech, the press, as well as guaranteeing a right to bear arms and protection from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Can You Pass This US Civics Test?

Can You Pass This US Civics Test?

Start the Quiz to find out

Start Quiz

One in 10 Americans believe the Declaration of Independence freed enslaved people in the Confederate South. However, 77% of people surveyed answered correctly — that the document declared our nation’s independence from Great Britain.

Thirty percent believe freedom of speech is a right reserved only for U.S. citizens.

The results suggest that most Americans have at least a basic grasp of the nation's founding principles and documents, but only 5% of respondents answered all 15 of the civics questions correctly.

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG