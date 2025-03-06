Canada reports increase in measles cases, urges vaccination

Canada is seeing a noticeable increase in measles cases this year, with more reported in the first two months of 2025 than all of last year, the country's health agency said on Thursday and urged citizens to get vaccinated.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it has recorded 227 measles cases as of March 6, with many patients requiring hospitalization.

"I strongly urge all Canadians to ensure they are vaccinated against measles," said Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer.

The agency said most of the patients are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children exposed in community settings such as social events, day cares, schools and health care facilities.

Cases can also arise when unvaccinated individuals travel to or from regions where measles is prevalent.

"As we move through spring break travel season, I am concerned that the global rise in measles cases, combined with declining vaccination rates among school-aged children in Canada, could lead to more illness and more community transmission," Tam said.

Canada reported a total of 146 measles cases last year, according to government data.

In the week ending Feb. 15, there were 96 confirmed cases of measles, a serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and even death.

The surge is linked to outbreaks of the disease in New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba, the agency said.

The agency noted that recent cases in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia occurred after travelers were exposed to measles in other countries, and urged individuals to get vaccinated before traveling.

If needed, the vaccine should be administered at least two weeks before departure, but even last-minute vaccinations offer protection, the agency said.

Last week, an unvaccinated child died of measles in Texas, the center of one of the largest outbreaks of the disease that the United States has seen in the past decade.