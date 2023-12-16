Canadian Boy Dies After Being Struck in Neck by Hockey Puck

An 11-year-old Canadian boy struck in the neck this week by a hockey puck during practice has died.
"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones," the city of Saint Eustache, Quebec, said in a statement Friday.
The boy’s identity has not been disclosed.
The incident happened Tuesday at the Complexe Walter-Buswell.
While Hockey Canada requires neck guards for its approved programs, the guards do not always provide enough protection.
Trent McCleary, a former Montreal Canadiens player, saw the end of his professional career when a puck struck his throat in 2009,
He told Victoria News that a neck guard would not have offered him any protection from the high-velocity slam.
“I don’t believe that there’s any neck protection that can protect from the impact,” he said.
A hockey player in England recently died after a blade struck his neck during a game.