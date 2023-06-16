Canadian Crash Kills At Least 15

Canadian officials said Thursday at least 15 people were killed when a semitrailer truck collided w

ith a small bus carrying mainly senior citizens to a casino in the Canadian province of Manitoba.Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill said there were about 25 people aboard the bus.

Ten people have been hospitalized, authorities said.

The Associated Press reports that the drivers of both vehicles survived the crash and are in the hospital.

“The news from Carberry, Manitoba, is incredibly tragic,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on Twitter. “I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.”

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.