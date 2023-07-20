Canadian Immigration Work Initiative Reaches Cap in Two Days

Canada’s recently launched immigration work permit program is no longer accepting new applications since receiving an overwhelming response and reaching its cap of 10,000 applicants in two days.

Aiming to attract highly skilled technology professionals from the United States with H-1B work visas, Canada unveiled the initiative in late June. SEE ALSO: Canadian Immigration Initiative to Allow US Work Visa Holders to Go North Within 48 hours of its July 16 launch, the system reached capacity.

“Status: Closed. You can no longer apply,” said a message on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website. “We reached the cap of 10,000 applications for this initiative on July 17, 2023.”

H-1B visas are for nonimmigrant foreign workers with specialized skills, and the move is part of the country's new Tech Talent Strategy.

“The Government of Canada is embracing Canada’s emerging role as a leader in global tech talent recruitment and attraction to ensure Canada is not only filling in-demand jobs today, but also attracting the skills and business talent to create the jobs of tomorrow,” said an IRCC statement issued last month.

The statement followed a November announcement in which the government set a goal to tackle an impending labor shortage. SEE ALSO: Canada Welcomes Record Number of Immigrants, Seeks More

By 2025, the country wants to welcome 1.45 million immigrants, focusing on people trained in health care and other in-demand job skills, and securing a skilled workforce for key sectors of its economy.

Canada's population of 38.25 million represents about 11.5% of the 331.9 million in the United States, where the H-1B visa category currently allows more than 85,000 highly skilled foreigners to work in the country for at least three years.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported that for fiscal year 2024, the agency received 780,884 applications from employers and approved 110,791 applications. In fiscal 2023, applications totaled 483,927, and 127,600 people were selected.

Canada’s new work program does not lead to permanent residence, but spouses and dependents of the 10,000 H-1B visa holders will be eligible to apply for study or work permits or temporary resident visas.

In the U.S., holders of H-1B visas can apply for legal permanent residence, but only the spouses of those with a pending residence application are eligible for employment authorization.