Canadian Minister Postpones Trip to China Amid Tensions

  • Associated Press
FILE - Meng Wanzhou, executive board director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia Oct. 2, 2014.

TORONTO — 

Canada’s tourism minister is postponing a trip to China amid tensions over the arrest of a Chinese tech executive on behalf of the United States and the detentions of two Canadians in China in apparent retaliation.

Jeremy Ghio, a spokesman for minister Melanie Joly, said Friday that Canada and China “mutually agreed to postpone” her planned trip.

Ada Yu of Vancouver and a man who wished to remain unidentified, hold a sign in favor of the release of Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou outside her bail hearing at British Columbia Superior Courts following her Dec. 1 arrest in Canada.
Canada arrested the chief financial officer of telecoms giant Huawei on Dec. 1. The U.S. wants her extradited on charges related to company violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran. A Canadian judge released her on bail Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the high-end parka maker Canada Goose has postponed the opening of its flagship Beijing store for “construction reasons.”

There have been calls in China to boycott the Canadian company.

