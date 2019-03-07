Accessibility links

Canadian PM Maintains he Didn't Apply Inappropriate Pressure

  • Associated Press
FILE - Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau speaks at a Liberal Climate Action Rally in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 4, 2019.

TORONTO — 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that an "erosion of trust'' and "lack of communication" with his former justice minister led her to resign and accuse him of applying inappropriate pressure in a corruption prosecution - a dispute that has shaken his government.

But the prime minister made no apologies as he discussed the issue at a nationally televised news conference.

Gerald Butts, who quit last month as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief aide, arrives to testify to the House of Commons justice committee, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 6, 2019.
Former Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould told a parliamentary committee last week that Trudeau and senior officials tried to pressure her into instructing prosecutors to avoid criminal prosecution of Montreal-based engineering giant SNC-Lavalin and instead require it to pay fines for alleged bribery in Libya.

The case has led to the resignations of two high-profile Cabinet ministers and his top aide, as well as opposition calls for him to step down

Trudeau and his aides deny doing anything wrong, saying they were only pointing out that prosecution could endanger thousands of people's jobs because a conviction would make the company ineligible for government contracts.

"In regards to standing up for jobs and defending the integrity of our rule of law, I continue to say there was no inappropriate pressure," Trudeau said.

Trudeau said Wilson-Raybould did not come to him to express her concerns and said he wishes she had. He said situations were "experienced differently and I regret that."

"I am obviously reflecting on lessons learned," he said. "There are things we have to reflect on and understand and do better next time."

FILE - Newly appointed president of the Treasury Board Jane Philpott poses for a photo with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Trudeau's cabinet shuffle, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 14, 2019.
Wilson-Raybould was demoted from her role as attorney general and named veterans affairs minister in January as part of a Cabinet shuffle. She resigned weeks later.

Wilson-Raybould has said she believes she was demoted for failure to give in to the pressure.

Trudeau's former chief aide Gerald Butts denied that in testimony to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. He said the shakeup, which involved several other Cabinet posts, was due to other factors.

