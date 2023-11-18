Canadian Security Forum Says It Will Give Award to People of Israel

A Canadian security forum will present an award Saturday to the people of Israel following the Hamas incursion into the country that left some 1,200 dead and 240 abducted. Following U.S. Senator John McCain's death in 2018, the Halifax International Security Forum presents the award annually in his honor to "individuals from any country who have demonstrated uncommon leadership in the pursuit of human justice."

The forum, which attracts military officials, United States senators, diplomats and scholars, announced the decision in a statement late Friday.

"On the 75th anniversary of Israel's creation, and in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack that resulted in the greatest loss of life to the Jewish people since the Holocaust, it is fitting to present an award that bears Senator McCain's name to: The People of Israel," the statement read.

McCain was a regular at the forum and his wife, Cindy, is present this year.

The award will be presented to representatives of Brothers in Arms. The group started as a protest movement of military veterans who opposed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul but transformed itself into the largest nongovernmental aid agency in Israel to help those affected by the latest Israel-Hamas war.

It now organizes volunteer activities to assist victims and families who were evacuated from border communities. It provides counseling and transportation and arranges volunteers to work on farms where the former workers either fled or were killed or kidnapped.

The conflict erupted on October 7 when militants in Gaza crossed into Israel and killed at least 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 others. Israel launched a war that has killed over 11,000 people in Gaza, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled territory, who do not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

"After the horrendous attack on Israel, we put politics aside and immediately came to the aid of our fellow citizens," Eyal Naveh, a representative from Brothers in Arms, said in a statement. "Democracy is fragile. It requires constant vigilance and attention. We are a team of action so when the people of Israel needed us the most, we answered the call."