Canadian Woman Repatriated From Syria Charged With Terrorism 

A Canadian woman linked to Islamic State jihadis who was repatriated from a camp in Syria six months ago has been charged with participating in a terrorist group, police said Friday.

Ammara Amjad was arrested Thursday in Milton, Ontario, west of Toronto, "for her alleged participation in the activities of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

The 29-year-old was granted bail during a brief court appearance and is scheduled to be back before a judge on November 17.

Amjad was among a group of women and children who in April were part of the fourth repatriation operation conducted by the Canadian government of its nationals held in camps in Kurdish-administered northeastern Syria.

Since the end of the "caliphate" established by the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, many countries have been reluctant to allow the repatriation of wives and children of jihadis, fearing security threats and domestic political backlash.

Thousands of jihadis and their family members continue to be held in detention centers and informal camps where U.S. commanders have warned they could fuel an IS revival.

In June, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken applauded countries, including Canada, that have brought home their nationals from Syria, and he urged other nations to follow suit.