At Least 14 Killed in Mogadishu Car Bombing

At least 14 people were killed Thursday when a car packed with explosives blew up in Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

Somali authorities said the car exploded outside the Weheliye hotel, which is frequented by politicians and businessmen. It is located on the Maka al-Mukaramah, Mogadishu's busiest street.

“A car loaded with explosives and parked outside a hotel on a busy road exploded. So far, we can confirm that 14 people were killed and five injured,” said Abdiaziz Hildhiban, the spokesman for the security minister.

“The car was parked on the other side of the road opposite to the hotel. It destroyed the nearby buildings and killed civilians, mostly pedestrians,” a witness told VOA. “I saw the dead bodies of at least 10 people.”

Government officials said the target of the attack was not yet clear.



There has been no claim of responsibility, but the Islamist militant group al-Shabab has carried out many similar attacks in Mogadishu in the past.