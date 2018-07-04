Car Plows into Pedestrians in Sochi, Killing 1, injuring Others

One pedestrian was killed and at least three others hurt Wednesday in the World Cup host city of Sochi when a car apparently accidentally veered onto a sidewalk.

Police told Reuters the driver had fallen asleep when the car was traveling fast on a main street before it crossed two lanes of traffic and rammed into the pedestrians.

Police said the accident occurred about 45 kilometers from the stadium in Sochi, one of eleven Russian cities hosting the soccer World Cup.

Authorities have promised safe venues for the soccer matches, but last month a taxi driver plowed into a crowd in near Moscow's Red Square, injuring seven people.