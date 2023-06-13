Cash-strapped World Food Program to Halve Aid to Needy Syrians

The World Food Program said Tuesday it will be forced to end food assistance to 2.5 million Syrians next month if it does not receive at least $180 million in donations to fund programs through the end of this year.

"Further reductions in ration size are impossible; our only solution is to reduce the number of recipients,” said WFP Syria Director Ken Crossley in a statement. “The people we serve have endured the ravages of conflict, fleeing their homes, losing family members and their livelihoods. Without our assistance, their hardships will only intensify.”

The WFP currently assists 5.5 million people in Syria. Without the drastic cuts, the agency says it would run out of food completely by October.

After more than a decade of conflict, a spiraling economic crisis and a series of deadly earthquakes in February, many Syrians are barely getting by. The WFP says even those who receive regular food assistance are struggling to cope.

Overall, the United Nations says 15.3 million people – or 70% of the population – need some form of humanitarian assistance. More than half the population are food insecure, and malnutrition and childhood stunting are reaching unprecedented levels.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the European Union will host a ministerial conference in Brussels focusing on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region.” The conference aims to revitalize international political and financial support for Syrians in their country and in host countries.