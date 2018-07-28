Accessibility links

Ex-Catalan Chief Back in Belgium, Meets Successor

  • Associated Press
Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, left, and current regional president of Catalonia Quim Torra before a meeting with government ministers and ministers in exile at the Government Delegation of Catalonia to the European Union in Brussels, July 28
BRUSSELS — 

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has returned to Belgium to drum up support for Catalonia’s separatist movement after Spain’s bid to extradite him on rebellion charges from Germany failed.

Puigdemont arrived in Brussels Saturday morning and shook hands with the current regional president of Catalonia, Quim Torra, who had traveled from Spain to meet his predecessor.

Puigdemont fled Spain in October following an illegal and ineffective declaration of independence by secessionist lawmakers in northeastern Catalonia.

He had been in Germany since March when he was arrested on a Spanish warrant while traveling in car from Finland back to Belgium.

But a Spanish judge withdrew the international warrant for Puigdemont after a German court refused to extradite him for rebellion.

Puigdemont can be arrested, however, if he returns to Spain.

