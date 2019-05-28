Central US to See More Severe Weather, South Continues to Sizzle

The National Weather Service is warning that the severe weather that has ravaged several states in the central U.S. since last week is not done.

NWS officials say unsettled conditions will bring heavy rains, severe thunderstorms and flooding from the Texas Panhandle to west-central Kansas. The threat will also stretch into Nebraska, Iowa, northern Illinois and central Indiana.

Over the holiday weekend, a deadly tornado ripped through El Reno, Oklahoma, killing two people. Twisters were also reported in New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas and Texas.

Since last week, severe weather has killed people in several states, including Missouri and Iowa. A 4-year-old boy was killed in Indiana.

As the stormy weather plagued the central U.S., several cities in the South have seen record-shattering high temperatures.

Over the weekend, Augusta, Georgia, tied a 141-year-old record high, as the temperature soared to 98 degrees Fahrenheit. Savannah, Georgia, tied the record for the earliest occurrence of triple-digit heat in the city, and Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, reached 100 for the first time ever in May.

Meteorologists predict the scorching trend will continue, and high temperature records will be set in cities from Louisiana to Virginia.

By contrast, instead of sunshine and warmth, California got hit by a rare late May snowstorm, bringing record low temperatures. In the mountains of northern and southern California, surprise snowfalls have extended the ski season. Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort announced plans to to stay open into August.