Chef Jose Andres Writing Book on Hurricane Maria Relief Work

Award-winning chef Jose Andres is working on a book about his efforts to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Ecco told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it has acquired We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time. The book is scheduled for Sept. 11 and is co-written by Richard Wolffe. A portion of proceeds will be given to the Chef Relief Network of Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen. We Fed an Island will be released through Anthony Bourdain's imprint at Ecco.

Andres says he wanted to provide the "inside story" of the relief work by himself and World Central Kitchen last fall.