Chemical Inspectors Set to Collect Samples in Douma, Syria

Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have arrived in Syria and are scheduled to begin collecting samples Saturday in Douma, the site of the recent alleged chemical weapons attack blamed on the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

While the OPCW inspectors will collect environmental samples, like soil, at the site and biomedical samples, including blood from victims, that will be sent to the group's laboratories, the organization will not, however, make a decision about who is responsible for the attack. OPCW will only determine if there was a chemical attack.

At least 40 people were killed and hundreds sickened in last week's attack in Douma, in eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus. Syria has denied using chemical weapons.

NBC News has reported the United States government has received blood and urine samples from the scene that have tested positive for chemical weapons.

After a Russian warning that a military conflict could erupt with the United States over Syria, President Donald Trump convened his National Security Council to discuss the U.S. response to the recent alleged chemical weapons attack blamed on the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"No final decision has been made,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sander said Thursday in a statement. “We are continuing to asses intelligence and are engaged in conversations with our partners and allies."

Before meeting with his top security and military advisers, President Trump said a decision will be “made fairly soon.”

During an afternoon event in the White House Rose Garden Thursday at which Trump touted an increased defense budget, the president declared that “we're going to have the strongest military we've ever had and can you think of a better time to have it? Right? This is when we need it.”



There has been speculation that a U.S.-led strike conducted with several allies on multiple Syrian targets could be imminent. Trump has publicly warned Russia “missiles will be coming to Syria” before insisting on Twitter that he "never said when an attack on Syria would take place."



Russia calls for restraint



Russia has called on all parties involved in Syria to refrain from actions that could destabilize the region.

"We hope that there will be no point of no return; that the U.S. and their allies will refrain from military action against a sovereign state. You understand that the danger of escalation is higher than simply just Syria because our military is there on the invitation of the Syrian government," said Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia.

Asked about the possibility of war between the U.S. and Russia, Nebenzia said, "We cannot exclude any possibilities, unfortunately, because we saw messages coming from Washington, they were very bellicose. They know we are there. I wish there was dialogue through appropriate channels to avert any dangerous development."



U.S. officials are acknowledging the risk of retaliation drawing Washington and Moscow — both of which have troops in Syria -- into direct military conflict.



“We’re trying to stop the murder of innocent people,” U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday. “But on a strategic level, is how do we keep this from escalating out of control—if you get my drift on that.”



According to Atlantic Council Resident Senior Fellow Aaron Stein, “it’s very clear that the U.S., the French and the British will strike.”



Stein predicted in an interview on Thursday with VOA’s Russian Service that “it’s probably coming in the next couple of days and will probably last just a night.”



In Moscow, political and military leaders are likely asking themselves “what does the [U.S.] president want, what is he trying to get the Syrians to do or not do and what is he trying to get the Russians to do or not do?” according to Yuval Weber, a global fellow at the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute.



“That’s essentially where we get the chances for miscalculation and actual seriously conflict,” Weber, also an assistant professor at Russia’s National Research University - Higher School of Economics, tells VOA’s Russian Service.

UN Security Council meeting



The Russians, backers of Assad’s government, have requested the United Nations Security Council meet on Friday to discuss Syria and that Secretary General Antonio Guterres brief the diplomats.



At least 40 people were killed and hundreds sickened in last Saturday’s attack in the town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus. Syria has denied using chemical weapons.

NBC News reports the United States government has received blood and urine samples from the scene that have tested positive for chemical weapons.

