Chiefs Top 49ers to Win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown in the final seconds of overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 and win the National Football League’s Super Bowl.

The victory in Las Vegas was the second consecutive championship for the Chiefs and their third in five years. No team had won back-to-back Super Bowls in nearly 20 years.

San Francisco controlled the game early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead.

But after trailing 10-3 at halftime, the Chiefs stormed back, scoring 10 unanswered points of their own to take a 13-10 advantage.

From there, the game was a tight, back-and-forth contest, with each team scoring a field goal in the final two minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 19-19.

The 49ers had to settle for a field goal on their only overtime possession, leaving the door open for the Chiefs to win with a touchdown or extend the game with a field goal of their own.

After driving down the 3-yard-line, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a quick pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who ran into the end zone untouched for the game-winning score.

Mahomes was named the game’s Most Valuable Player for the third time in his career.