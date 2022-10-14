8 Children Die in Cambodia Capsizing

At least eight children died Thursday in Cambodia when the boat they were traveling in capsized on the Mekong River southeast of Phenom Penh.

Officials say four people – two children and two crew members – were rescued.

The children were between the ages of 12 and 15.

At least two students remained missing Friday.

The French News Agency reports the boat was ferrying the children back home after the students had attended an English class.

The boat’s owner and crew members were hospitalized, according to The Associated Press, and they will face charges.

Boat accidents are common in Southeast Asia.