China Announces $50 Billion in Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods

China announced Wednesday it plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to a similar package announced by the United States.

The Chinese measures would boost tariffs by 25 percent on 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, aircraft and cars.

China's commerce ministry said the question of when the measures will go into effect will depend on when the U.S. tariffs become active.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose $50 billion in increased tariffs on Chinese products last month, and on Tuesday the U.S. Trade Representative released a proposed list of 1,300 goods including aerospace, medical and information technology products.

That list will be subject to a public review process scheduled to run until late May.

"The total value of imports subject to the tariff increases is commensurate with an economic analysis of the harm caused by China's unreasonable technology policies to the U.S. economy," the USTR said.

The United States has accused China of pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology.

China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said Wednesday that accusation is groundless, and that while China wants to resolve the trade dispute through dialogue, if the United States continues the fight then China will too.

The prospect of a trade war between the world's two largest economies have worries stock market investors. U.S. markets were set to open lower Wednesday.